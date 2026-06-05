Jelly Roll Gives Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” a Country Twist in Nashville Performance

With the CMA Fest in full swing, Nashville has officially become the heartbeat of country music. Not wanting to miss a single moment of the festivities, Spotify welcomed fans to Ole Red for three days packed with nothing but country classics. Promoting stars like Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Shaboozey – Jelly Roll jumped at the chance to add his name to the lineup. But when taking the stage, he decided to celebrate the ongoing career of Miley Cyrus with a country cover of “Flowers.”

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While the debate remains ongoing, “Flowers” was officially released on January 13. But due to time zones, some fans insist it hit streaming platforms on January 12. The reason for the debate stemmed from the marriage between Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Aside from the rumors about the inspiration behind the lyrics, the song controlled the charts. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100, the US Adult Contemporary, and the US Pop Airplay.

If that wasn’t enough, it landed Cyrus her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance. She also won Record of the Year. A major milestone in her career, Jelly Roll paid tribute to the singer by putting his own country spin on the hit during his Spotify House performance.

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Fan Claims Jelly Roll “Sings” “Flowers” Better Than Miley Cyrus

As fans belted out the lyrics with Jelly Roll, the performance offered a unique blend of pop and country. And with it happening during the CMA Fest, it highlights the genre’s willingness to welcome artists from all backgrounds.

Looking at the comments, fans praised Jelly Roll for stepping outside country music. Even if only for a single song. “Mr. Jelly you look soooooo much better. Keep up the good work. With GOD’S help you will accomplish your goal.” Another person suggested, “Jelly Roll sings it better too.”

But what about the rumors surrounding “Flowers”? At its center, the lyrics follow the narrator as she learns about the importance of self-love and independence. With lyrics like “I can buy myself flowers” and “I can love me better than you can”, some suggested it was inspired by her divorce to Hemsworth.

Cyrus never confirmed, but “Flowers” was released on January 13, which happened to be Hemsworth’s birthday. Coincidence? Well, according to Cyrus herself, “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

(Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)