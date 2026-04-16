3 of the Best Classic Rock Album-Closing Songs From the 1960s

There’s a saying in show business: Always leave them wanting more! But that’s often much easier said than done. Sometimes it can be hard to gauge an audience. You can wonder what they want to hear and for how long—it can all get maddening.

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But some artists understand the assignment especially well. That’s just what we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to explore a trio of tracks that closed out albums remarkably well. Indeed, these are three of the best classic rock songs to close albums from the 1960s.

“Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” by Peter, Paul and Mary from ‘Peter, Paul And Mary’ (1962)

The decade of the 1960s was one of the most transformative musical decades ever. The era opened with softer, acoustic-driven songs and ended with bands like The Beatles melting minds. Indeed, in 1962, Peter, Paul and Mary were at the center of popular musical culture and in many ways they represented both a nostalgia for the past and a look to the flower power future. That dynamic is present in this album ender from their 1962 self-titled LP. It laments the present and hopes for a better, more peaceful future. Sounds a lot like the 1960s!

“Lollipops And Roses” by Herb Alpert from ‘Whipped Cream & Other Delights’ (1965)

Herb Alpert. What an icon. He was one of the only artists to challenge The Beatles’ sonic dominance of the 1960s and he did it with his smooth, loungey, swinging songs. Are they jazz? Are they 1960s classic rock? What even is a genre? All we know is that if this track popped up on your favorite radio station, you’d be snapping your fingers along with Alpert’s bright trumpet. And this lively number indeed leaves you wanting more from his beloved 1965 LP, Whipped Cream & Other Delights.

“I’m A Believer” by The Monkees from ‘More Of The Monkees’ (1966)

Not only is this one of the greatest songs of the 1960s, it is one of the greatest album enders of classic rock history. This track concludes the 1966 LP, More Of The Monkees. This song is like electricity for your soul. It lights you up like a plug into a socket. Let it enliven you—a sunshine song about finding the right person to love.

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