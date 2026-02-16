3 of the Best Country Love Songs That Hit the Airwaves in 1983

Everyone loves a good love song, especially country music fans. For decades, country love songs have been prominent in the genre. But these three songs, all out in 1983, might be some of the best country love songs ever released.

“We’ve Got Tonight” by Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton

Kenny Rogers sang a lot of songs with Dolly Parton, but she wasn’t his only duet partner. Rogers also teamed up with pop star Sheena Easton in 1983 for their “We’ve Got Tonight” duet. Written by Bob Seger, who released his own version in 1978, Rogers made “We’ve Got Tonight” the title track of his 14th studio album.

“I liked the idea of recording with Sheena,” Rogers says (via Country Thang Daily).” I thought the contrast in styles–I’m so throaty, and she’s so trained and pure–would really work well.”

“We’ve Got Tonight” is about two people who are apart but know they belong together. The sexy song says, “I know it’s late / I know you’re weary / And I know your plans don’t include me / Still, here we are, both of us lonely / Longing for shelter from all that we see / Why should we worry? No one will care, girl / Look at the stars now, so far away / We’ve got tonight / Who needs tomorrow? / We’ve got tonight, babe / Why don’t you stay?“

“Love Song” by The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys didn’t release a lot of love songs, which is what makes “Love Song” stand out. Written by Steven Runkle, the song is on the group’s legendary American Made record.

“Love Song” says, “Well, every man should have a good woman / Every woman should have a good man / Won’t you stand along beside me / Let me do the best I can / Take each other’s heart in hand / I want to sing just a little love song / I want to sing to you for a little while / Back up and toe the line for you / I want to be your all in all.”

“In My Eyes” by John Conlee

Before John Conlee recorded “In My Eyes”, Conway Twitty included it on his Dream Maker album. But it’s Conlee who had a No. 1 single with “In My Eyes”. Written by Barbara Wyrick, “In My Eyes” became one of Conlee’s many No. 1 hits.

The sweet country love song says, “And in my eyes /God never made a more beautiful girl / In my eyes / There’s no one more lovely in all of the world / And she looks at me at times with such surprise / When she sees how special she is in my eyes.”

Photo by Lester Cohen/ Getty Images