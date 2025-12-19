3 of the Best Country Songs That Came Out in 2013

In country music, some songs are timeless. There are some great country songs that might be a decade old or even longer. Fortunately, they still sound just as good as when they were first released. These are three of the best country songs ever, which all came out in 2013.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert includes “Mama’s Broken Heart” on her fourth studio album, appropriately called Four The Record. Written by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, and Kacey Musgraves, the song is a humorous look at the extremes women might go to over a broken heart.

“Mama’s Broken Heart” begins with, “I cut my bangs with some rusty kitchen scissors / I screamed his name ’til the neighbours called the cops.” The chorus says, “Go and fix your makeup girl, it’s just a breakup / Run and hide your crazy and start actin’ like a lady / ‘Cause I raised you better, gotta keep it together / Even when you fall apart / But this ain’t my mama’s broken heart.”

One of Lambert’s biggest hits, Musgraves was hesitant to let Lambert record it.

“‘Mama’s Broken Heart’ is a song that I kind of had to ask for,” Lambert reveals (via Wide Open Country). “Kacey Musgraves is a girl I grew up with back in Texas, and we used to write together a lot and kind of went our separate ways. … I was like, ‘Are you gonna cut this song, or can I have it?’ And she was like, ‘I’ll think about it for a couple of days.’”

“Highway Don’t Care” by Tim McGraw

Taylor Swift joins Tim McGraw on “Highway Don’t Care“, with Keith Urban also playing guitar for the song. Written by Brad Warren and Brett Warren, better known as the Warren Brothers, plus Robert Irwin and Josh Kear, “Highway Don’t Care” is on McGraw’s Two Lanes Of Freedom album.

“Highway Don’t Care” says, “The highway won’t hold you tonight / The highway don’t know you’re alive The highway don’t care if you’re all alone / But I do, I do / The highway won’t dry your tears / The highway don’t need you here / The highway don’t care if you’re coming home / But I do, I do.“

The video tells the story of a young woman driving down a winding road. She looks down at her phone, and as a result, is in a serious car accident. McGraw plays the surgeon who saves her life.

“Mine Would Be You” by Blake Shelton

Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, and Deric Ruttan are the writers of Blake Shelton’s “Mine Would Be You”. Included on Shelton’s Based On A True Story… record, “Mine Would Be You” seems like a sweet love song until the final verse. At the end, the lyrics reveal that it is actually about a relationship that ended.

Shelton sings, “Mine would be you / Taillights fadin’, daylight breakin’ / Standing there like a fool / When I should’ve been runnin’, yellin’ out somethin’ / To make you want to hold on to / The best love ever, girl, can you tell me / The one thing you’d rather die than lose? / ‘Cause mine would be you.”

“Mine Would Be You” became a multi-platinum hit for Shelton.

Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM