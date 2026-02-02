3 of the Greatest 20th-Century Country Albums by Non-Country Musicians

Recent non-country artists who have released country albums and singles include Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, BigXthaPlug, and several others. While jumping from one genre into country music might seem like a new phenomenon, it’s not, as it’s been going on for decades. That being so, here are three of the greatest 20th-century country albums by non-country musicians.

‘Nashville Skyline’ by Bob Dylan

You surely saw this selection coming from a mile away. How could you not, as this is certainly the most popular country album by a non-country musician from the 20th century? Released in 1969, this album kicked off Bob Dylan‘s brief stint in Nashville, the capital of country music.

Featuring classics such as “Girl From The North Country”, “Lay Lady Lay”, and “I Threw It All Away”, this staple Dylan album went on to peak at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, this album marked the second dramatic genre shift of Dylan’s career, the first one being when he went electric in 1965.

‘Modern Sounds In Country & Western Music’ by Ray Charles

You also surely saw this selection coming from a mile away. Revered by many as one of the most experimental and sound country albums of all time, Ray Charles went above and beyond on this record and showed that his musical talents could translate to any genre, and in this instance, that genre was country music.

Released in 1962, this one-of-a-kind country album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and remained there for 14 weeks. Some notable classics residing in this timeless body of country work include “Bye Bye Love”, “You Win Again”, and “Born To Lose”.

‘Sweetheart Of The Rodeo’ by The Byrds

One could certainly argue that this is one of the earlier albums to infuse country, pop, and rock all into one album. Well thanks to this mixture of genres, The Byrds earned one of the greatest albums of 1968, but that thought has only come retrospectively, as it wasn’t a smash hit following its initial release.

Following its 1968 release, Sweetheart Of The Rodeo only peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, the single “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” only managed to peak at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100. Nevertheless, this album is considered a seminal track in the development of country-rock.

Photo by Bower/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images