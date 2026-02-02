3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1992 We Still Stan

Every few decades, or so, culture comes around again. It’s cyclical. And you know what? Today, in 2026, it’s safe to say that the 1990s are back, baby! These days, you see more Nirvana t-shirts than just about any band. Why? Because everyone loves the 1990s.

Here below, we wanted to explore one of the many reasons why. Indeed, we wanted to highlight three award-winning rock groups from the early part of the era. These are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1992 we still stan.

R.E.M.

The Georgia-born rock band R.E.M. helped to shape and then reshape rock music in the 1980s and 1990s. They were different. They weren’t like bands like Guns N’ Roses or Mötley Crüe. They were more nuanced, more cerebral. They wrote songs like dreams, like poems, like fantasies, like nightmares. They weren’t worried about the party because they weren’t invited to it. They were different. And for their unique slant on songwriting, R.E.M. earned the Grammy Award in 1992 for Best Alternative Music Album for their LP, Out of Time, which featured songs like “Losing My Religion” and “Shiny Happy People”.

Van Halen

Some music fans might consider Van Halen to be a product of 1980s rock music. But the group was in the limelight for their rollicking tunes well past that synthesizer-soaked era. Indeed, Van Halen garnered the Grammy Award in 1992 for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal for their buzzy LP, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. With beats that crash like thunder from Mount Olympus and guitars that stretch like lightning bolts, this was a rock album to revere and bow down to.

Sting

While most rock fans knew Sting first as the frontman and bass player for the British-born rock band The Police, he later went off on a solo career under his own name. Well, that decision seemed to pay off in 1992 when the artist took home a coveted Grammy Award for Best Rock Song. The prestigious accolade was handed to Sting for his satin-smooth 1991 track, “The Soul Cages”, from the album of the same name.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images