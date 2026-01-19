3 Ray Charles Songs That Sound Like Pure Country Gold

Ray Charles spent his entire career refusing to be limited to one genre. From his first “Roll With My Baby” single, out in 1952, until he passed away in 2004, Charles expertly proved that he was capable of multiple styles of music.

A member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, few artists have had the crossover success that Charles did. Among his many, many hits, these three Ray Charles songs are pure country gold.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You”

In 1962, Charles released Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, followed by Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music: Volume Two. Included on the first version is “I Can’t Stop Loving You”, one of Charles’ signature hits. Both records are modern spins on songs from a variety of genres.

Written by Don Gibson, who first released his own version, it’s Charles’s take on “I Can’t Stop Loving You” that is still revered more than 60 years later.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” says, “Those happy hours that we once knew / Though long ago, they still make me blue / They say that time heals a broken heart / But time has stood still since we’ve been apart, yeah / I can’t stop loving you, I’ve made up my mind / To live in memories of the lonesome times / I can’t stop wanting you, it’s useless to say / So I’ll just live my life in dreams of yesterdays.”

Interestingly, the song became a No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and R&B charts. But it was not a big hit on the country chart. It was a Top 10 hit at country radio for Gibson. Other country artists who recorded “I Can’t Stop Loving You” include Kitty Wells, Conway Twitty, and Jim Reeves.

“Georgia On My Mind”

Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell are the writers of “Georgia On My Mind“. The 1960 single became a No. 1 hit for Charles, the song says, “Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia on my mind / I said Georgia, Georgia / A song of you / Comes as sweet and clear / As moonlight through the pines.“

Charles is from Georgia, but he says in his autobiography that he didn’t record the song because of his upbringing.

“I wasn’t dreaming of the state when I recorded the song, even though I was born there,” Charles says in Brother Ray. He adds, “I’ve never known a lady named Georgia.”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart”

There might not be a more country title than “Your Cheatin’ Heart”. On Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music: Volume Two, Charles includes “Your Cheatin’ Heart”. The song is written by Hank Williams, whose own version is one of his more popular hits.

But Charles’s version can’t be discredited either. Released ten years after Williams’ 1952 single, Charles’s take on “Your Cheatin’ Heart” brings new life to a song. His version still remains a classic today.

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” says, “Your cheatin’ heart will make you weep / You’ll cry and cry and try to sleep / But sleep won’t come the whole night through / Your cheatin’ heart will tell on you.”

Photo by REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Image