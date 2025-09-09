3 of The Greatest Uses of 1970s Classic Rock Songs in Film

Music and movies can exist without each other, but we can all probably agree it’s better if they don’t. In short, music and film just support by bolstering certain themes, sentiments, and actions being conveyed. That street goes two ways, as music doesn’t just do this for movies, but movies also do it for music. That being so, when the two join up, pure artistic magic is made. One genre of music that often helps amplify this feeling of cinematic whimsy is 70s music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Countless films, both set in the 70s and not, have leaned on 70s music to amplify the emotional artistic expression taking place. And here are three uses of 70s music in film that do that at the highest level.

‘Almost Famous’ & “Tiny Dancer”

Arguably, the greatest music film of all time is Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous. Besides its phenomenal soundtrack and nostalgic appeal, the film is a vulnerable coming-of-age tale and a type of fictional documentary that visually documents the music industry of the 70s.

Needless to say, countless moments in the film are memorable. However, the mutual No. 1 is when the whole cast sings along to Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer”. We won’t spoil the film by providing you with the context, but just know, this scene is firing on all cylinders, and it’s thanks to the music.

‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ & “Free Bird”

If you aren’t a fan of cinematic gore and violence, then don’t watch this scene. Though if you are, then you know just how well Kingsman: The Secret Service utilizes Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s 1973 hit “Free Bird” in its epically grotesque yet oddly satisfying fight scene.

To put it lightly, it’s electric, and one might argue that it is single-handedly one of the best action movie fight scenes of all time. While it’s choreographed and shot exquisitely, viewers can’t help but thank Lynyrd Skynyrd for making this scene what it is.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ & “Father And Son”

Many people claim that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has one of the greatest soundtracks of all time, and we are here to tell you that it is not a hot take to think so. Also, that opinion is largely due to its reliance on 70s classic rock. Nevertheless, one single helping the film garner this unofficial title is Cat Stevens‘(Yusuf Islam) 1970 sentimental ballad, “Father And Son”.

Again, we don’t want to spoil anything by giving you the context in which this song plays, but it appears at the perfect time and place. The scene is already riddled with cathartic pathos, and Stevens’ single just bolsters that sensation even more.

Photo by Alan Messer/Shutterstock