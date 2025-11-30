3 of the Most Absurdly Dominant Chart Runs in Music History

Charts aren’t everything. We cannot stress that enough. However, when it comes to determining who the most successful band or artist of all time is, they can serve as a great piece of evidence. Furthermore, the charts also show just how popular certain bands and musicians were in their heydays. All that being said, here are three of the most absurdly dominant chart runs in music history.

The Beatles in April 1964

In the 1960s, The Beatles were the biggest band in the world. That is an objective fact, and we aren’t just saying that, as they have the numbers to prove it. One set of numbers in particular that shows The Beatles’ profound dominance is their April 1964 chart run.

In April of 1964, The Beatles held the top five spots on the Hot 100 at the same time. In order, here are the songs that helped them accomplish this: “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Twist and Shout”, “She Loves You”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “Please Please Me”. Of those five songs, three of them held the No. 1 spot.

The Recent Run of Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’

Just this last October, Taylor Swift broke the music industry with the release of her 12th studio album, Life Of A Showgirl. There are many reasons why Swift’s career and popularity are so often compared to The Beatles. And this album is one of them. Following the release of the album, every single track from the 12-track album took the Top 12 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

As of now, the No. 1 spot on the chart still belongs to Swift, as “Fate Of Ophelia” is still sitting pretty. This achievement might seem like a rarity, and it is, but not for Swift. This is the third time Swift has done this, as her albums Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department did the same thing.

“Old Town Road” Sits at No. 1 for Roughly 4 Months

You can dislike Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ 2018 single, “Old Town Road”, but what you can’t do is disrespect its success. Released in 2018, “Old Town Road” debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 83. However, after the song went viral on social media, it made history.

Eventually, the single climbed to No. 1 and held the top spot for 19 weeks. That record has since been tied. However, before the release of the single, the song that held the top spot for the longest was “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. That single held the top spot for 16 weeks, so, needless to say, Cyrus and X broke the record with ease.

