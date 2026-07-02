3 of the Most Beautiful Songs From the Loudest Pop Acts of the 2010s

Pop music has many sounds, but the biggest acts favor anthems with giant choruses, in-your-face vocals, and lyrics that anyone can relate to. The audience is often taken aback when a pop star decides to turn down the amps and get intimate with their artistry. The three 2010s pop songs below are all intimate to say the least. These were massive sonic switch-ups for these pop icons, leaving the audience stunned at the diversity of their talent.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 2010s That Perfectly Capture Being Young]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga

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Lady Gaga is most known for out-of-the-box, wild songs. Those who don’t know her discography that well have often thought of her as a shock pop, one-trick pony. She made sure no one else thought that in 2018 when she played a different kind of artist in the remake of A Star Is Born. The soundtrack to that beloved film includes “Always Remember Us This Way”. This song saw Gaga drop almost all of her Gaga-ness and become a balladeer with a soft rock lean.

This stunning song is a testament to Gaga’s universal talent. Her fans had long known that her artistry knew no bounds, but this song is where the rest of the world caught up to that idea.

“Imagine” — Ariana Grande

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For the majority of her career, Ariana Grande has been known for top 40 pop anthems complete with high-flying vocals. Though outside of her fandom, they only know her for the many songs she’s dominated the radio with, most of which have one sonic direction.

As her career progressed and she went through public trauma, Grande’s music grew more introspective. It was no longer about blowing the face off of her listeners with belts and runs; she was ready to say something in her songs. That change bore “Imagine”. Sure, this song is catchy and instantly memorable, but it lacks the levity of her other top-performing tracks. Grande delivered this beautifully intimate track, completely changing the public’s perception of her.

“Sandcastles” — Beyoncé

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Beyoncé has plenty of stunning ballads before “Sandcastles”, but this song still stopped listeners in their tracks. This raw, emotionally driven song was one of the singer’s most profound songs to date, standing in stark contrast to the other bitter, seething tracks on Lemonade. While she was getting angry and vengeful on this era-defining record, she saved room for a few softer tracks, showcasing her versatility once again.

“Sandcastles” somehow bottles up Beyoncé’s powerhouse vocals. She keeps things small and tucked away until she needs to let loose, flexing her vocal dynamics more so than ever before.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)