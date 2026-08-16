3 Acoustic Folk Songs From the 1970s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

Folk music is timeless. At its best, the genre taps into a sound and feeling that has been with human beings since our first days. There is something sweet and knowing and welcoming about the sound.

And below, we wanted to dive into just that. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that stay with us today. Indeed, these are three acoustic folk songs from the 1970s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Father And Son” by Cat Stevens from ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ (1970)

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Folk music is timeless. And so are songs about family, about generations. So, when the two come together, as they do on this 1970 tune by Cat Stevens, there is a lot to dig into. Stevens paints the picture of a father speaking with his boy. What can be said? There is almost too much—so, where do they begin? Being a parent is never easy. In one way, all you want to do is spend time with your child. But of course there are other responsibilities, other things that require your attention. That’s what “Father And Son” gets into so well.

“Annie’s Song” by John Denver from ‘Back Home Again’ (1974)

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John Denver wrote songs that people loved. He was like a meal no person could turn down, a story we all wanted to hear. And on this acoustic-driven tune, Denver shows exactly why. He’s bright and warm, loving and generous. He presents a relationship rich with care and affection. The two people would do anything for each other—isn’t that just the example we want to be around always? That’s what Denver gave us here on “Annie’s Song”.

“Angel From Montgomery” by John Prine from ‘John Prine’ (1971)

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The 1971 song “Angel From Montgomery” by John Prine is simply one of the greatest tunes ever written. When it comes to art, success isn’t about a single word or idea or note. It’s about the feeling an artist gives to their audience. And this song makes you feel like you’re deep in the life of another person. You can feel their kitchen table, the breeze coming through their small window. You can picture them like you can picture yourself in the mirror. Prine was just incredible.

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