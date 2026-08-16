3 Unlikely 1980s Music Legends Who Beat the Odds

The path music legends trek to reach stardom is sometimes more difficult than one would think. Setbacks sometimes threaten to derail an artist’s longevity. The three 1980s icons below experienced that. From world-altering accidents to drug addiction and abuse, these three musicians exceeded what the odds would’ve suggested back in their era.

[RELATED: 3 Southern Rock Songs From the 1980s That Prove Three Guitars Are Better Than One]

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Rick Allen

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By 1984, Def Leppard was already a top-selling band. So, when drummer Rick Allen suffered a car accident that cost him his arm, it was a major setback in this band’s trajectory. But Allen persevered. He and the manufacturer, Simmons, worked on building an electronic kit for over a year to replace his arm function with foot pedals.

He learned to play like that, delivering one of the most rock-and-roll stories ever. It’s not only a testament to Allen’s desire to keep his dream with Def Leppard alive, but it’s a badass visual every time he steps on stage with his tricked-out drum kit.

Tina Turner

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In the late 1970s, Tina Turner had freed herself from the abuse-filled relationship she had with Ike Turner. While this was certainly a strong step in the right direction, her career suffered. Many had written off her career, as she walked away with virtually nothing from her former husband and collaborator. She took to performing in smaller venues, scraping by with no hope for a resurgence in sight.

Enter Private Dancer. This 1984 record reinvigorated Turner’s career. At 44 years old, Turner defied the conventions of a solo artist. She earned mainstream appeal and overcame the “nostalgia act” label many older musicians get slammed with. This album set her up for an enduring and legendary run as the Queen of Rock & Roll.

Ozzy Osbourne

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In 1979, Ozzy Osbourne was turned loose from Black Sabbath when his band members thought his abuse of drugs and alcohol had become too much. After this, many would’ve chalked Osbourne up to a washed-up rock star with no band and no prospects. He turned that setback into a pivotal moment for his career, setting out as a solo artist.

Sharon Arden, the daughter of Black Sabbath’s manager, stepped in. She helped him get back on the right path and eventually became his wife. This intervention allowed him to make his stunning solo debut, Blizzard Of Ozz.

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