Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1977

From disco to tropical rock to even gospel, tons of cross-genre hits made it to the top of the pop charts in 1977 that baby boomer music fans still love. Let’s revisit some of those hits and get transported back in time, shall we?

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett from ‘Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes’

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Who could ever forget Jimmy Buffett’s enduring anthem about chilling out? “Margaritaville” was so popular in 1977 that it spawned a whole franchise of resorts, after all. That year, this tropical country rock jam peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the US Adult Contemporary chart. The song remains Buffett’s highest-charting solo song to date.

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“(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher And Higher” by Rita Coolidge from ‘Anytime…Anywhere’

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This gorgeous disco song wouldn’t be the same without Rita Coolidge’s iconic vocals. Though, funnily enough, her version is actually a cover of an upbeat Jackie Wilson soul tune from 1967. Coolidge’s version takes on a more moderate tempo, and it’s one that really resonated with audiences at the time. “(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher And Higher” by Rita Coolidge peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Best Of My Love” by The Emotions from ‘Rejoice’

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“Best Of My Love” is an insanely catchy disco gospel tune that even non-boomers know all too well. It’s just such an earworm and remains so after all these years. “Best Of My Love” by The Emotions scored a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Undercover Angel” by Alan O’Day from ‘Appetizers’

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This baby boomer pop classic from 1977 was a smash hit on the charts, and I bet you still remember it if you were around to hear it drop that year. “Undercover Angel” by Alan O’Day topped the Hot 100 for four weeks, and it’s still a love song for the ages.

“It’s wonderful when you find out what feels right, and then it also feels right to other people,” said O’Day, who also wrote the song, of its success. “That’s a songwriter’s dream.”

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