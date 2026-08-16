4 Iconic Live Performances From the Early 1970s That Are Even Better Than the Album Versions

How a band sounds on vinyl and how they sound on stage don’t always match. For some, the former is better. For others, the latter is where they shine. The best rock ‘n’ roll bands of the 1970s, however, were able to produce both impeccable studio albums and jaw-dropping live performances. That’s how rock giants become giants: by delivering on and off stage every time. And these bands did just that.

In fact, they might have even bested themselves in the live versions.

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“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin (1973)

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Led Zeppelin filmed a series of live performances at Madison Square Garden in the summer of 1973 to produce their concert movie The Song Remains The Same. The film features some of the band’s most ubiquitous hits, like “Black Dog” and “Rock And Roll”. However, their performance of “Stairway To Heaven” stands out among the rest as being particularly emotionally impactful. Even small changes, like Plant’s improvisation, “Does anybody remember laughter?”, provide stunning depth to an already beautiful track.

“Echoes” by Pink Floyd (1971)

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Pink Floyd’s distinct flavor of psychedelic rock already has a cosmic, otherworldly sense about it. The band’s performance in a dusty, sun-worn, abandoned ancient amphitheater in the remains of Pompeii, Italy, only adds to this extraterrestrial quality. Their Live At Pompeii version of “Echoes 1 & 2” seems to reflect the loneliness of the town’s ruins. Flanked by massive walls of amplifiers, this classic live performance is one of the most iconic moments in Pink Floyd’s career.

“Stormy Monday” by Allman Brothers Band (1971)

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The Allman Brothers Band performed at the Fillmore East in New York City in mid-March 1971. By that July, the band released At Fillmore East, immortalizing this incredible performance. One of the standout selections from this set was the band’s rendition of “Stormy Monday”. Though not the most raucous number of the night, the blues track certainly showcases the band at their tightest. Gregg Allman’s voice was in excellent shape that night, as were Duane Allman and Dickey Betts on slide and lead guitar, respectively.

“Do You Feel Like We Do” by Peter Frampton (1975)

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Finally, one of the most iconic live rock performances of the 1970s was confirmed by the fact that his live album was significantly more successful than the studio version. Peter Frampton’s “Do You Feel Like We Do” was released to little acclaim on Frampton’s Camel from 1973. Three years later, a live version from Frampton Comes Alive! became a massive, career-defining hit, eking into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the tenth spot.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage