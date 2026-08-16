6 of the Most Beautifully Written Love Songs of the 1960s That Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

One of the most enduring song subjects in musical history is one that has pervaded virtually all forms of art: love. Composers and songwriters have been distilling their larger-than-life romantic feelings into digestible, pleasing pieces of music for centuries, with some of the most beautifully written love songs of all time coming from the 1960s. From country-tinged ballads about blue-collar workers to rousing duets about steadfastness, these love songs hold special places in our hearts.

“Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell

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Written by Jimmy Webb and released by Glen Campbell in 1968, “Wichita Lineman” is one of the most beautifully written love songs of the 1960s in terms of lyrics and instrumental arrangement. The lush orchestral background provides a soft, shimmery pillow for romantic lines like “and I need you more than want you, and I want you for all time.” Talk about an impactful one-liner.

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“Something” by The Beatles

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“Something in the way she moves attracts me like no other lover.” John Lennon and Paul McCartney had written plenty of love songs by the time The Beatles were recording Abbey Road. But not even their prolific portfolios can compare to George Harrison’s tender and sentimental ballad, “Something”. It’s one of the mellower examples of a 1960s love song, buoyed by Ringo Starr’s expert use of mallets.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

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Speaking of Paul McCartney, the former Beatle has often cited The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” as one of the most beautifully written love songs of all time, let alone just the 1960s. The 1966 Pet Sounds track remains one of The Beach Boys’ most beloved hits—a stunning example of Brian Wilson’s songwriting prowess when he was feeling at his best and most vulnerable.

“Do I Have To Come Right Out And Say It” by Buffalo Springfield

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Neil Young was foreshadowing songs like “Tell Me Why” and “Lotta Love” years before these songs would come out with Buffalo Springfield tracks like “Do I Have To Come Right Out And Say It”. The sentiment behind the title is a little bashful, but that’s what makes it relatable. We’ve all known the feeling of desperately wishing that our crush could know we like them without having to tell them.

“Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank and Nancy Sinatra

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“Somethin’ Stupid” is another example of a 1960s love song that uses blunt honesty about their feelings. Made famous by father-daughter duo Frank and Nancy Sinatra, this 1967 duet follows the hopeless feeling of being in love with someone who doesn’t love you back in the same way. Still, you can’t help yourself from going ahead and “saying something stupid like I love you.”

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

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Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell gifted the world with one of the greatest love songs of the 1960s with the 1967 release of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”. Originally recorded by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, this energetic duet celebrates a steadfast devotion to a loved one. One of the best parts of this love song, in particular, is how it can relate to romantic, familial, and platonic love.

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