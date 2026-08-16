3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s You’d Never Skip on the Radio

Some songs from the 1960s were just perfect. Whatever it was—from their lyrics to their melodies to their rhythms—something about them just jumped out and grabbed you in a wonderful sonic embrace.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that were undeniable. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s you’d never change the radio dial for.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

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In some ways, it doesn’t matter what this song is about. You don’t even have to speak or understand English to enjoy this offering. The voices are enough to dazzle you and freeze your hand from ever turning the radio dial. But then if you do understand the lyrics, the track is that much better. Perhaps the most central question in human history is: Do you love me? Well, now that track has its own theme song thanks to this 1962 tune by The Contours.

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto from ‘Getz/Gilberto’ (1964)

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Speaking of dazzling, there is something simply magical about this track. It’s like a spell that lulls you into a sense of bliss. And why would you ever want to change the radio dial if you’re feeling true bliss? Indeed, it’s no wonder “The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto rocketed up the charts in the 1960s. Everyone wanted to be under lead singer Gilberto’s mystical incantation. Today, many still feel the same way.

“Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey from ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

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Some singers are soft-spoken. They are hushed, almost like a whisper. And then there are others like Shirley Bassey whose voices can fill up a room in about .0000001 seconds flat. Her booming vocals are like an explosion you want to bask in, not run from. For evidence of this, just check out her 1964 offering, “Goldfinger”, from the James Bond movie of the same name. In the song, she morphs into a giant, singing note after note. And yet it is all seemingly so effortless for the performer. Amazing stuff!

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