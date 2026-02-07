3 of the Most Romantic Country Songs From 1996 That No One Remembers

Romantic country songs were pretty prevalent in the 1990s. The entire decade saw a resurgence of sweet love songs. But these three songs, all out in 1996, are among the most romantic country songs ever released, even though hardly anyone remembers them anymore.

Videos by American Songwriter

“To Be Loved By You” by Wynonna

“To Be Loved by You” is written by Gary Burr and Mike Reid. On Wynonna’s Revelations album, the sweet song is about being grateful for a relationship, even if it isn’t always easy.

The lyrics include lines like, “No matter how many miles and dreams / Come between us now / In each step I take, with each prayer I make / This love will live / Let the mountains rise, I will climb them all / When my body’s weak, I will not fall / Baby, come what may, I’ll find a way to get through / There’s nothing that I won’t do / To be loved by you.”

“To Be Loved By You” also became a Top 25 on the Adult Contemporary chart as well, one of her more successful crossover singles.

“Carried Away” by George Strait

“Carried Away” is on George Strait’s Blue Clear Sky record. Written by Jeff Stevens and Steve Bogard, the romantic tune is about how one person can completely change someone else’s life for the better.

The love song says, “I get carried away, by the look, by the light in your eyes / Before I even realize the ride I’m on, and baby I’m long gone / I get carried away, nothing matters but bein’ with you / Like a feather flyin’ high up in the sky on a windy day / I get carried away.”

“Carried Away” became Strait’s 30th No. 1 single. According to Taste of Country, Ronnie Dunn also wanted to record “Carried Away”. Sadly for him, he was beaten to it by Strait’s team by about an hour.

“More Than You’ll Ever Know” by Travis Tritt

“More Than You’ll Ever Know” is on Travis Tritt’s The Restless Kind album. Penned solely by Tritt, the love song is about the deep, abiding love that only comes from a lengthy relationship.

“More Than You’ll Ever Know” says, “More than life, more than I’ve ever loved before / It’s absurd and beyond words / I couldn’t want you more / And when I try to pour my heart out to you / I’m not sure it shows / That I love you more than you’ll ever know.“

One of Tritt’s more popular hits, the song landed in the Top 5. Interestingly, Tritt follows “More Than You’ll Ever Know” with “Where Corn Don’t Grow”. The song would be his final Top 10 hit until 2000. That year, he hit No. 1 with the heart-tugging “Best Of Intentions”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images