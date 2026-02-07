3 CMA Winners From 1976 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Today

When you look back 50 years ago at the Country Music Awards, the only thing that you can possibly do is smile. The names of those who took home some major awards on the night are some of the most memorable and most beloved in the history of country music.

Videos by American Songwriter

They practically feel like friends! But who are those names, you ask? Great question! They’re just who we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three Country Music Awards winners from 1976 who we still can’t get enough of even today.

The Outlaws

The 1976 LP, Wanted! The Outlaws, brought a new sound to mainstream country. It was the kind of rough and rugged songs from the right rough and rugged performers that fans of the genre needed. Sure smooth vocals and rhinestones are great. But what about those who eat stew out of a can? Or those who have dust from 1,000 years on their cowboy hats? That’s what Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Jessi Colter, and Tompall Glaser represented on their 1976 LP. And that’s why it won Album of the Year at the 1976 CMAs.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is one of the most beloved and most decorated country stars in the history of the musical style. Who could resist that smile? Who could resist those songs, those choruses, those hooks? Parton has passion, insight, and talent. She is the kind of person you both want to hang out with and want to learn from. That’s a hard combination to find. And in 1976, the same year she released her LP All I Can Do, she took home Female Vocalist of the Year for all her efforts.

Larry Weiss

With his oak-like woodgrain voice, Larry Weiss sang over jingle-jangle guitars on his 1975 single, “Rhinestone Cowboy”, and made history. The song remains one of the most famous country tunes from the era—it’s one you’ve certainly heard and heard recently. It’s triumphant and lovely. It also serves as a nice counterweight to the outlaw tunes highlighted above. Indeed, there is room for many styles in country!

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images