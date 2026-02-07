Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Tonight? Upcoming Host & Musical Guest Details

The main theme for the weekend is Super Bowl LX. With the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots battling for a spot in the history books, fans around the world prepare for an unforgettable night. But that is Sunday. What about today? Wanting to add a few laughs to your weekend plans, here are all the details about Saturday Night Live tonight, if it is new, and who the host and musical guest are.

Last weekend, SNL welcomed Alexander Skarsgård to the famed Studio 8H. He wasn’t alone as he brought rapper Cardi B with him. Together, the two celebrated a special moment in the history of the show. Dating back to 1975, SNL hit its 1000th show on January 31. And with the 2026 Winter Olympics kicking off with the opening ceremony on Friday, Skarsgård revealed his passion for coaching. The only problem, his athlete was anything but excited.

Trying to give a profile on his athlete, Skarsgård showed how much he was willing to push her – literally. Afraid of the luge, the athlete struggled to get down the course without screaming. And in her own words, “I hate the thing I’m good at.”

But what about tonight? Sadly, there is no new episode. After ending last week’s show with a performance from Cardi B, SNL decided to take a break. And it appears that the SNL drought will continue until the end of the month. Although not what fans wanted to hear, it made sense due to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

When Will ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return?

As for the next episode of SNL, the cast will return on February 28 with Connor Storrie filling in as the host. Starring in the new series Heated Rivalry, the actor looked to expand his stardom. And the musical guest alongside Storrie will be the famed Mumford & Sons.

Mumford & Sons picked the perfect time to return to SNL as the band’s newest album, Prizefighter, is set to be released on February 20. Coming off their 2025 Rushmere Tour, it seemed the band was hoping to carry that momentum into 2026.

Don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing on February 28, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.



