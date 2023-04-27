Top 10 Wynonna Judd Songs

Wynonna Judd’s voice defined a generation of country music.

Originally breaking onto the scene in the early 1980s as part of The Judds, the hit-making duo with her mother Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd became a solo artist operating under her first name after The Judds went on hiatus in 1991. She used the momentum of The Judds to catapult a successful solo career that includes several hit singles brought to life by her mesmerizing voice. Below, we look at 10 of Wynonna Judd’s best songs.

1. “My Strongest Weakness”

Co-written by her mother, Naomi Judd, and Mike Reid, “My Strongest Weakness” finds Wynonna Judd exploring the topic of heartache. Here, the singer is left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart left behind by her former partner. Judd takes us on a journey of how she surrendered heart and soul while professing her fear that, He was my strongest weakness / And I’m afraid he’ll always be. The ballad flexes the strength in Judd’s voice, making it one of her finest.

2. “Is It Over Yet”

Judd knows how to deliver a power ballad, and she demonstrates that with “Is It Over Yet.” Her delivery of the song is nothing short of stunning, as she emotively tells the story of a woman facing deep heartbreak as she has to say goodbye to a lover she’s not ready to let go of.

Judd’s voice keeps the listener hanging on every word, effectively capturing the pain and heartache in such lyrics as, Tell me when I can open my eyes / I don’t want to watch you walk out that door / There’s no easy way to get through goodbye. Between Judd’s powerful delivery and the cinematic melody, “Is It Over Yet” is one of her most memorable songs.

3. “Rock Bottom”

With its jazzy melody that features a hint of rock, “Rock Bottom” is sure to get the listener grooving. Judd’s smoky voice is on fire as she sings the empowering lyrics that find her on the way up from rock bottom. Professing that there’s no challenge she can’t meet, Judd asserts her strength on such lyrics as, rock bottom is good solid ground / And a dead end street / Is just a place to turn around. If you’re looking for an uplifting song in Judd’s catalog, look no further than “Rock Bottom.”

4. “No One Else on Earth”

When thinking of Judd as a solo artist, “No One Else on Earth” quickly comes to mind. It sounds like the song was written for her voice, letting the husky, rugged tones of her voice fly on the lyrics that find her defenses coming down as she meets the man who opens her heart to true love. It’s a classic ’90s country song that made for her third consecutive No. 1 single, easily making it one of the best in her catalog.

5. “She Is His Only Need”

Country music is known for its storytelling, and “She is His Only Need” reflects that. Judd tells the story of Billy, a small town loner often met with rejection and lacking hopes and dreams. But the song takes a hopeful turn when he meets the character of Bonnie and the two fall in love and build a family and beautiful life together. Judd’s voice is understated, allowing the characters to take the lead, making it one of her best story songs. The song served as Judd’s debut solo single and was her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

6. “Only Love”

Judd takes her powerhouse voice down a notch with this gentle song that shows off the variety in her voice. This beautiful ballad paints a pure picture of love, professing that love is what keeps her feet on solid ground, despite the turmoil of life. Set with the backdrop of Judd’s soul-stirring voice, “Only Love” is a bright spot in her impressive catalog.

7. “I Saw the Light”

Judd puts a cheating lover in his place with “I Saw the Light.” At first, this sounds like a sweet love song, only for the listener to feel just as shocked as Judd when she realizes she’s the other woman when she stops by her boyfriend’s house, seeing him through the window with another woman. So take your cheating hands off my red dress / ‘Cause I ain’t wearing this thing for you / I see you clearly now, and your lies too, she sings triumphantly, her voice lighting up with each note. The song became Judd’s second consecutive No. 1 hit in 1992.

8. “Tell Me Why”

Though Karla Bonoff originally wrote and recorded this song, Judd does it justice with her rendition. Here, Judd is a woman anguished over a failed relationship she can’t let go of, hung on a mean old love / With a flame that never dies. Though she’s haunted by a former lover, Judd makes the words sing with her enduring voice that sounds as good as ever.

9. “To Be Loved by You”

Judd takes a mellow approach with “To Be Loved by You.” This soulful number has Judd singing about an undeniable love that’s worth fighting for and makes her strong when she’s weak. The “aww”-inducing lyrics paint a sweet picture of love like, There will be lonely nights / When you’ll whisper my name / Know on those lonely nights, I’ll be doing the same / Should every star in the sky go out/ J ust keep your faith alive e/ We were meant to be, this is destiny, made even more touching by Judd’s heartfelt voice.

10. “Girls With Guitars”

Judd celebrates fellow female musicians with this rock-influenced track. Written by folk legend Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Girls With Guitars” follows a young woman chasing her dreams of being a rock star, chronicling her journey from learning how to play guitar to packing all of her stuff in a truck to drive to New York City for a big audition. It’s a fitting song for Judd, who’s a model example of a woman in music pursuing her dreams to great heights.

