3 of the Most Tear-Jerking Country Duets–Featuring George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and More

Everyone needs a good cry every once in a while. What better way to draw the emotion out of you than with a tear-jerking song? Find three of the most powerful country duets that are sure to bring a tear to your eye, below.

3 of the Most Tear-Jerking Country Duets

1. “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

We’re starting our list with something contemporary. Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce spoke to scorned women everywhere with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” Anyone who has felt the tinge of heartbreak and has subsequently fallen into unhealthy habits will understand the meaning behind this cathartic song well.

I never wanted to be that girl

I never wanted to hate myself

I thought this kind of lonely only happens to somebody else

And being the other one when there’s another one

God, this feels like hell

2. “The Heart Won’t Lie” – Reba McEntire and Vince Gill

Both Reba McEntire and Vince Gill’s voices have powerful emotional qualities. Needless to say, a somber ballad sung by these two cuts right to the heart. “The Heart Won’t Lie” is tailor-made for drawing out the listener’s emotions. Even the most buried feelings don’t stand a chance when this song comes on. The tears will be flowing.

‘Cause the heart won’t lie

Sometimes life gets in the way

But there’s one thing that won’t change

I know I’ve tried

The heart won’t lie

3. “Cryin’ Time” – George Jones and Tammy Wynette

Last, but certainly not least, we have George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s duet, “Cryin’ Time.” This timeless duo created a breakup song that appeals across generations. Who wouldn’t feel a tug at the heartstrings while listening to this song? We certainly feel its effects.

Oh, it’s crying time again, you’re gonna leave me

I can see that faraway look in your eyes

I can tell by the way you hold me darling

Darling that it won’t be long before it’s crying time

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)