Vince Gill and Patty Loveless Prove There’s “No Greater Duo” With Tear-Jerking Tribute Performance to Gill’s Late Brother

From an early age, Vince Gill recalled listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio with his parents and siblings. With his father playing both the banjo and guitar, Gill eventually learned to play. And that love for music transformed into a prosperous career that continues today. Having performed for nearly 50 years, the singer not only released hit songs like “One More Last Chance”, but he also collaborated with stars like Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, and Chris Young. Recently, the singer reunited with singer Patty Loveless for a special performance at the Grand Ole Opry that featured a tribute to his late brother.

Videos by American Songwriter

While taking the stage at the Opry, the audience received a special treat as Gill performed with Loveless. The moment seemed perfect given the fact the two sang “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” Although released back in 1994 on the album When Love Finds You, the singer started writing the song after Keith Whitley passed away in 1989. Taking his time on the song, Gill didn’t finish it until years later when his brother Bob passed away from a heart attack in 1993. Originally performed by Gill, with backup vocals helmed by Loveless, the icon dedicated the song to his late brother.

Vince Gill Adds A Special Verse To “Go Rest High On That Mountain”

Ending his time at the Opry with a tribute to his brother, fans gushed over the performance, writing, “Those two are a match made in heaven for sure the way they admire one another is very easy to see we need more love and respect like they have so beautiful to see.” Another person added, “Together yeah, something very special, and Patty’s voice has that sound to it which still does that to me when I hear her. The tears well up. And one comment insisted, “They’re brother and sister. Best friends.. whatever you wanna call it. No greater duo. Nobody comes close to Vince and Patty.”

Although loving what he produced, during his Christmas at the Ryman residency, Vince Gill explained how he often felt the song was incomplete. “In all these years of singing that song, truthfully, it felt just the slightest bit incomplete to me.”

While revealing he wrote an extra verse, Gill claimed, “I always thought it needed to tie itself up in some way…I didn’t know if this was a good idea or not, but I wrote one more verse for this song. I’m debuting it here at the Ryman Auditorium. I love this place. It’s my church.”

(Photo via YouTube)