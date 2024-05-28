Liam Gallagher is “Blown Away” by the Production for ‘Definitely Maybe’ Anniversary Tour: “Full-On Psychedelic”

Liam Gallagher has been working on his 30th anniversary tour of Oasis‘ 1994 debut Definitely Maybe lately, and recently took to social media to share that the production is coming along well. Specifically, that he’s “absolutely blown away” by the work being put into the show.

He wrote on Twitter/X recently, “Production rehearsals tday [sic] for DM shenanigans CMON.” He then added, “Absolutely blown away by the set it’s full on Psychedelic it’s like they’ve taken a photo of what’s in my mind.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their excitement, to which Gallagher was eager to respond. “How’s up in the sky sounding,” one fan asked, referring to the fourth track on the album. Gallagher replied, “Crucial.” Another fan asked, “Getting really close now Liam are you nervous or excited.” Gallagher replied, with his signature bluntness, “Nerves are for p—ys.”

Liam Gallagher will bring former Oasis guitarist Bonehead on the arena run with him, which begins in Sheffield on June 2. He will make stops in London, Cardiff, Dublin, and Glasgow, and will conclude on June 28 in Manchester.

Absolutely blown away by the set it’s full on Psychedelic it’s like they’ve taken a photo of what’s in my mind LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 28, 2024

Oasis to Release Deluxe Edition of Definitely Maybe as Liam Gallagher Goes on 30th Anniversary Tour

Recently, Oasis announced the remastered deluxe edition of Definitely Maybe with a cryptic social media post. The post had fans questioning if the band was actually getting back together, but no such luck. Oasis fans will have to live with the fact that the famously volatile Gallagher brothers may never make up.

However, the 30th Anniversary edition of their debut album is looking to be a great collector’s item for any Oasis fan. Noel Gallagher remastered the album alongside Callum Marinho, and includes outtakes from Sawmills Studio as well as other recordings that were scrapped from the original album. There is also a demo version of Liam Gallagher singing “Sad Song.”

The liner notes will include new commentary from Creation Records exec Alan McGee, who initially discovered and signed the band, as well as words from journalist Hamish MacBain. All formats of the deluxe edition—4LP vinyl, limited edition cassette, and digital streaming—will be available on August 30.

