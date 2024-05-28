Jane’s Addiction, Love & Rockets Announce Tour in 2024

Ready for a throwback to the late 1980s? Alternative rock bands Jane’s Addiction and Love & Rockets are going to kick off a co-headlining tour across North America this summer! The two legends will hit 23 cities across both US coasts, as well as one date in Toronto, Canada. It doesn’t look like any opening acts have been announced.

The first stop on the upcoming Jane’s Addiction and Love & Rockets 2024 Tour will be on August 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The tour will end, pending any extra tour dates that may be added, on September 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at Evolution Festival.

Ticketmaster is going to be your main spot to score presale tickets to the Jane’s Addiction and Love & Rockets 2024 Tour. Most of the tour dates are available for presale as we speak, including presale events for VIP packages and Citi cardholders.

General on-sale will start on Friday, May 31 at 10:00 am local. If you didn’t buy tickets in time during the presale events, you might have some luck on Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets because they usually have at least some inventory in stock. Plus, the FanProtect Program makes sure that your purchase is legit. No scams in sight, here. It’s worth taking a look!

Tickets won’t last long for this tour, so get yours ASAP!

August 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

August 11 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

August 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 18 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

August 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 23 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

August 25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

August 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 31 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

September 3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

September 5 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

September 7 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

September 10 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 13 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

September 15 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 20 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

September 22 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

September 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival

September 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival

