3 of the Most Unlikely Collaborations in Country Music History

They say opposites attract for a reason. Sometimes the best collaborations, whether musical or otherwise, come about when unlikely people team up.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s certainly the case in country music, where genre stars like The Chicks, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Keith Urban have collaborated with unexpected stars to great success.

Keep reading to see three of the most unlikely collabs in country music history.

“Daddy Lessons” by Beyoncé and The Chicks

Long before Cowboy Carter, there was “Daddy Lessons.” The 2016 track off of Beyoncé’s Lemonade was the pop superstar’s first step into country. While the song was first released as a solo track, a remix with The Chicks was eventually put out as a promotional single.

The collaboration’s release coincided with the day the women performed “Daddy Lessons” at the CMA Awards. The unforgettable performance was incredible musically, but more notable for the criticism Beyoncé faced afterward.

In fact, years later, when she announced Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé said that the album was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed.” Many people assumed that the event in question was the awards show.

Despite the controversy surrounding the track, The Chicks had a great experience with Queen Bey, which they recounted in a 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

It was impossible to turn on the radio in 2019 and not hear Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.” The rapper released his debut single the year prior, but the song didn’t truly pick up steam until 2019, when Nas tapped Cyrus for a remix. Both versions of the song wound up topping the Billboard Hot 100. It also won Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

“I knew for a fact that this song would take me to another level, but … I can’t say I knew that it was going to be worldwide or nationwide,” Nas told Nightline in 2019.

In the same interview, Cyrus reflected on being a part of the viral collaboration.

“I’m 57 years old and never thought I’d feel anything like this ever again,” Cyrus went on. “I’ve been a part of a couple of things that were described at the time as a phenomenon, including ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ and Hannah Montana. And this song, and this moment, and this movement feels like all of that plus more.”

“One Too Many” by Keith Urban and P!nk

Released in 2020, “One Too Many” saw country icon Keith Urban team up with pop rocker P!nk.

“P!nk is just someone I’ve always loved. I’ve always loved her voice. She’s so diverse in her abilities to tell a story. That’s really what she’s great at,” Urban told Billboard in 2020. “She’s blessed with one of the greatest voices. She’s a singer’s singer. And I just thought, ‘Man, I wonder if she would love this song?’ I sent it to her and she hit me back. And it was on.”

In a separate interview with Apple Music, Urban further praised his duet partner.

“Everything she does, she’s committed. She doesn’t half ass it,” he said. “She’s all in. I love that about her.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy