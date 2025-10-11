3 Pop Songs From 1993 That Live in Our Brains Rent-Free

Some songs just live in your head. They occupy space up there and have done so ever since you heard them on the radio, from your favorite playlist, or from your best friend’s recommendation. It’s hard to say why, but some songs just live rent-free in your noggin. And it’s those songs from a little year we like to call 1993 that we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to dive into three pop songs from 93 that are so catchy, well-made, and memorable that they stick with us at all times. Indeed, these are three pop songs from 1993 that live in our brain rent-free, decades after they were released.

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team from ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ (1993)

Want to party? What to cut loose? Want to forget about your to-do list, the fact that the car needs gas, the cupboards need snacks, and your bathroom needs cleaning? Well, then, put on this classic party jam by Tag Team. They invented a whole chorus that is meant for gang chanting and having fun. Just say it with them! “Whoomp! There it is!“

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

This chorus is going to last 100 years. Haddaway’s booming voice echoing into the night, asking the most important question of all time—What is love?—as a dance beat plays might just be heaven on Earth. If you see people running down the street with headphones in, singing this song, and leaping off of fire hydrants and bicycle racks, you’ll know it’s us. Maybe that’s what love is.

“The Sign” by Ace Of Base from ‘The Sign’ (1993)

This song was the No. 1 single for the entire year of 1993. That’s how catch it was. That’s how ubiquitous it was on the radio and television airwaves. You couldn’t walk down the street in 1993 and not hear this song bellowing out from store windows or cars cruising down the streets. Everyone was seeing signs, their eyes opening up, and their world changing forever!

Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images