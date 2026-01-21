3 of the Strongest 21st Century Debut Country Albums That Took These Artists to the Top

Debut albums are experiments, test runs, and trials that aim to prove whether an artist can establish a fan base and ultimately demonstrate that all the results indicate a long and prosperous career. Some artists release debut albums and get off to a slow start, yet there is still a sliver of light at the end of the tunnel. On the contrary, other artists blow the wall open right off the bat and waltz right through. Concerning those artists, here are three of the strongest 21st-century debut country albums that shot these artists to the top.

‘This One’s For You‘ by Luke Combs

In recent years, Luke Combs‘ debut album, This One’s For You, has undeniably been one of the most successful debut country albums in terms of numbers and overall quality. While it certainly leans towards a more mainstream country sound, there are some singles on there that appeal to every kind of country fan. Nevertheless, when this album dropped in 2017, it went gangbusters.

Following its release, it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for a record-tying 50 weeks. Furthermore, it peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and helped Combs earn a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist of the Year. Needless to say, Combs was shot out of a cannon, and as of now, nothing has slowed him down.

‘Traveller’ by Chris Stapleton

One of the few albums giving Combs’ debut album a run for its money is Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller. Prior to his solo career, Stapleton had established a foothold in country music as a writer for artists such as Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney, as well as the lead singer of The SteelDrivers. However, in 2015, he made his solo debut, and since then, he has been on a roll.

In terms of sheer quality, Stapleton’s debut album is certainly one of the best. It satisfies all tastes of country music and even expands beyond the genre’s devout followers. On the Billboard Top Country Albums, it reached No. 1, and it also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

‘Taylor Swift’ by Taylor Swift

Like or dislike her, you cannot disrespect the success of Taylor Swift. She is the biggest pop star in the world and nearly as big as The Beatles and Michael Jackson. Well, that lengthy climb to the top started with her debut self-titled country album, which she released in 2006.

In terms of chart performance, there are certainly some other debut albums out there that outperformed Swift. However, none of the creators of those albums went on to become the biggest celebrity in the world. Nevertheless, following its release, this album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

