3 of the Weirdest Country Music Songs Ever Recorded

Not all country music songs are serious songs. Although the genre is full of songs about love, relationships, and even heartache, there are still plenty of light-hearted fun ones, including these three songs, which are among the weirdest country songs ever recorded.

“The Streak” by Ray Stevens

Ray Stevens has had a lengthy career in country music with humorous songs, but perhaps none as strange as “The Streak“. Written by Stevens and released in 1974 on his comedic Boogity Boogity album, “The Streak” is about a man who causes a commotion by streaking in public.

“The Streak” says, “Here he comes, look at that, look at that / There he goes, look at that, look at that And he ain’t wearin’ no clothes Oh, yes, they call him the Streak.”

“The Streak” might have been odd, even for Stevens, but it was also a bit hit for him. The song became a No. 1 hit on both the country and the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn released plenty of songs together. But “You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” is a stretch, even for them. The song, written by L. E. White and Lola Jean Dillon, is on Honky Tonk Heroes, Twitty and Lynn’s eighth studio album together.

The humorous, tongue-in-cheek lyrics say in part, “You’re the reason our kids are ugly, little darlin’ / Ah, but looks ain’t everything / And money ain’t everything / But I love you just the same / I guess that we won’t ever have everything we need / ‘Cause when we get ahead, it’s got another mouth to feed.”

“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” by Deana Carter

“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” is the title track of Deana Carter’s 1995 debut album. Out in 1997 as a single, Carter wrote “Did I Shave My Legs For This>” with Rhonda Hart.

“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” says in part, “I bought these new heels, did my nails / Had my hair done just right / I thought this new dress was a sure bet / For romance tonight / Well it’s perfectly clear, between the TV and beer / I won’t get so much as a kiss / As I head for the door, I turn around to be sure. Did I shave my legs for this?“

Carter reveals that the song is actually based on a former relationship.

“I was seeing somebody at the time who wasn’t appreciating me very much,” Carter tells People. “And it’s funny because I had the conversation with him about that, I’m like, ‘This song’s for you.’ And he knows it, he knows, and we laugh about it now.”

