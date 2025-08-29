Watch Conway Twitty Perform the Iconic Hit That Has Made Generations of Fans Swoon

There’s no denying that Conway Twitty had one of the best voices in country music history. It didn’t matter if he was singing something humorous like “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” with Loretta Lynn or longing heartbreak songs like “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” his voice was pure gold. However, his 1970 hit “Hello Darlin’” might be one of the best examples of his talents as a vocalist.

Twitty doesn’t even have to sing the opening line to “Hello Darlin’” for it to become one of the most iconic lines in country music history. His delivery on the recorded version of the song is nothing short of a masterpiece. Throughout his career, he proved that he didn’t need studio magic to make it happen. Watch him perform his signature song in front of an adoring audience below.

Conway Twitty Finds Major Success

Conway Twitty wrote “Hello Darlin’” and released it as the only single from his 1970 album of the same name. The song became a huge hit, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for four consecutive weeks. It was later named the No. 1 country song of the year. Additionally, the LP was his first to top the publication’s country albums chart.

Before Twitty became one of the best country singers in history, he played rock and roll. However, he still wrote country songs, but had no way to put them out, according to KXRB. Instead, he would record cassette demos and put them in a box for safekeeping.

After transitioning to country music, he went through his old songs and found “Hello Darlin’.” He showed it to his producer, Owen Bradley. While working on the song, Twitty became frustrated because he couldn’t find a way to sing the opening lines of the song that satisfied him. Bradley suggested he speak the first couple of lines and see how it went. The rest, as they say, is history.

Featured Image by Mike Prior/Redferns