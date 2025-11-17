Newly Inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joining Post Malone, Lil Jon for Jam-Packed Slate of NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Shows

As families prepare to welcome friends and loved ones over for Thanksgiving, the NFL hopes to entertain fans all over the country with a day full of football. Knowing that one of the best things to pair with a Thanksgiving feast is football, the NFL looked to kick the day off with the Detroit Lions going against the Green Bay Packers. But again, that was just the start. Besides hard hits and unbelievable catches, the NFL called on big names like Post Malone to helm the halftime show.

The NFL schedule for Thanksgiving Day featured the Packers facing the Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Once that game concludes, the Kansas City Chiefs will compete against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. And finishing the day off at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC will be the Cincinnati Bengals versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Although many know the NFL for its Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL made sure to bring the entertainment for Thanksgiving. For starters, the Dallas Cowboys decided to open the field to one of their biggest fans – Post Malone.

Ready to celebrate Thanksgiving and the NFL, Malone posted a video of himself barreling down the road in a semi-truck. Not wanting to make the trip to Arlington, Texas, alone, the singer brought the team’s mascot, Rowdy, with him.

Thrilled for the chance to perform on Thanksgiving for the Cowboys, Malone wrote, “I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

The NFL Needed More Than Post Malone For Thanksgiving Day

But what about the other two games? Moving on to the first game of the day – Packers vs. Lions, the Detroit team signed a massive deal with Eminem and his manager to help produce the halftime show. Now, don’t get too excited thinking that Eminem will perform. Taking his talents behind the camera, the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show will be hosted by Jack White.

A Detroit native himself, White announced his halftime performance with a video showing a vinyl record being made. Using the signature Lions blue, the label revealed White’s name.

And the last game of the evening, between the Ravens and the Bengals, the NFL pulled some strings to get Lil Jon. While the rapper was more than happy to receive the invitation, he will be pulling double duty that day. Not only will he perform at the game, but he will also appear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that morning in New York City.

With a day full of tasty food, great matchups, and big names, don’t miss Malone, White, and Lil Jon as they bring the energy to this year’s Thanksgiving Day halftime shows.

