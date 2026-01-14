3 of the Weirdest Country Songs Released in the Last 25 Years

Country music has happy songs, sad songs, love songs, and even odd songs. We found three of the weirdest country music songs, all released in the last 25 years.

“Hillbilly Bone” by Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton teams up with his good friend, Trace Adkins, for “Hillbilly Bone“. The title track of Shelton’s 2010 EP, this humorous song was written by Craig Wiseman and Luke Laird.

“Hillbilly Bone” is about celebrating your inner hillbilly. The song says, “We all got a hillbilly bone down deep inside / No matter where you’re from, you just can’t hide it / And when the band starts banging and the fiddle saws / You can’t help but a hollering yee haw / When you see them pretty little country queens / Man you got to admit that’s in them genes / Aren’t nothing wrong, just gettin’ on your

Hillbilly bone.”

“Hillbilly Bone” wasn’t written as a duet. But as soon as Shelton heard it, he thought of Adkins.

“It sounds like a Trace Adkins song,” Shelton says (via Songfacts). “When I heard it, I thought, why didn’t Trace get his hands on it first?”

“I Wanna Talk About Me” by Toby Keith

Toby Keith created a lengthy and successful career for himself by releasing songs that went against the norms in country music, including “I Wanna Talk About Me”. Written by Bobby Braddock, the song is on Keith’s Pull My Chain album.

Although the song seems like a classic Keith song, it was actually written for Shelton first.

“We recorded it,” Shelton recalls on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “And the label at the time said, ‘We don’t want any part of that song.’

When Shelton passed on it, Keith recorded it, making it one of his biggest hits.

“I Wanna Talk About Me” says, “I wanna talk about me, wanna talk about I / Wanna talk about number one, oh my, me my / What I think, what I like, what I know, what I want, what I see / I like talking about you, you, you, you usually / But occasionally, I wanna talk about me.”

“I Still Like Bologna” by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson includes his 2009 single “I Still Like Bologna” on his Good Time album. Written by Jackson, the song is about embracing the simple way of life, even as times keep changing.

“I Still Like Bologna” says, “There’s satellite communications / Long distance internet relations / The world’s a little faster every day / Now I know it’s all well and good / And I don’t embrace it like I should / But I wouldn’t wanna go backwards even if I could / But I still like bologna on white bread, now and then / And the sound of a whippoorwill down a country road / The grass between my toes and that sunset sinking low / And a good woman’s love to hold me close.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic