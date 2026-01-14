On This Day in 1984, Paul McCartney Was at No. 1 With a Single You’ve Probably Forgotten About—Despite Making Chart History

Between his career with The Beatles and his solo career, Paul McCartney has around 50 No. 1 singles in both the United Kingdom and the United States. That being so, it’s nearly impossible to remember every single one of them. Well, one of the roughly 50 No. 1 singles that we forgot about was McCartney’s 1983 single, “Pipes Of Peace”, which peaked at No. 1 on the UK singles chart on this day, January 14, 1984.

Paul McCartney’s most notable No. 1 singles are probably “Silly Love Songs”, “My Love”, and “Band On The Run”. Some of the ones that are often forgotten about include “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” and “With a Little Luck”. Despite the fall from mass popularity, “Pipes Of Peace” was, in fact, a smash single. Also, this is no surprise, because during the 1970s and 1980s, it seems everything Paul McCartney created was a hit.

The Legacy and Chart History of Paul McCartney’s Underrated No. 1 Hit

Other than the notable chart history of the single, the album of the same name also featured collaborations with Michael Jackson, Ringo Starr, and Linda McCartney. As a matter of fact, “Pipes Of Peace” wasn’t the only No. 1 hit single on the album, as the Jackson collaboration, “Say Say Say”, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the success of “Say Say Say”, Paul McCartney released “Pipes Of Peace” on December 5, 1983. The single then peaked at No. 1 and remained at the top for a total of two weeks. While this was seemingly just another No. 1 hit for McCartney, it did score him yet another accolade. That accolade was that he was the first artist with solo No. 1 hits across a group, duo, trio, and solo format.

In the United States, “Pipes Of Peace” only reached the No. 23 position on the Hot 100. Regardless, it’s pretty evident that his UK fanbase couldn’t get enough of it. Following the success of “Pipes Of Peace”, McCartney went on to release the album, Give My Regards to Broad Street, an album he considered not to be his best work. However, the masses seemingly didn’t agree with that, as it peaked at No. 1 on the UK albums chart. Lastly, it also hosted the No. 2 UK single, “No More Lonely Nights”. Needless to say, Paul McCartney is one of the best for this reason, as well as many others.

Photo by Frank Tewkesbury/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images