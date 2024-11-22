3 of Willie Nelson’s Best Classic Rock Covers

Before Willie Nelson became a country legend, he wrote songs for other artists. The most famous from his early period is the country music standard “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.

Videos by American Songwriter

But Nelson is also a great interpreter of songs. Regardless of genre, he has the unique ability to turn well-known hits into what might have come from his own hand.

To celebrate the 91-year-old Texas treasure, here’s a glimpse at three of Nelson’s best classic rock covers.

“All Things Must Pass” (Featuring Lukas Nelson) from The Willie Nelson Family (2021)

Nelson’s son Lukas takes the lead on the title track to George Harrison’s definitive post-Beatles album. Phil Spector’s dense orchestrations give Harrison’s original a dreamlike quality. But the Nelson family opted instead for earthy scarcity. The gently plucked guitars and soft voices assure the listener that it’s not the end of the world until it’s the end of the world.

Though Nelson takes a back seat to his son, he croons weary backing vocals as if to assure the next generation there’s always tomorrow. Harrison was inspired by the kinship of The Band. He welcomed a communal approach to record-making following his limited songwriting role with The Beatles. The Nelson family’s take has a guitars-around-the-campfire spirit. “All Things Must Pass” happened in the aftermath of The Beatles’ break up. Like a good philosopher, Harrison lived the mantra and kept going.

Sunset doesn’t last all evening

A mind can blow the clouds away

After all this, my love is up and must be leaving

It’s not always going to be this grey

“Dry Lightning” (Featuring Emmylou Harris) from To All the Girls… (2013)

Bruce Springsteen’s character in “Dry Lightning” sounds so weary he can barely get the words out. Nearly two decades later, Emmylou Harris and Nelson dusted off the tale of Springsteen’s loner. When The Boss mentions a “piss yellow sun,” he sounds broken. Though he’s tired of fighting, his partner’s memory is all he’s got.

Harris turns up like she’s reminding the narrator he’s not alone. Nelson forces chords like a broken man pushing through, hoping there’s a better day tomorrow. Harris sings in the third person, documenting the couple’s movements. But her detachment from the story might be as one looking back on a former life. They notice dry lightning on the horizon. Maybe the rain eventually comes, giving new life to something that feels hopelessly lost. Or maybe it’s just another observation and nothing changes.

I chased the heat of her blood

Like it was the holy grail

Descend beautiful spirit

Into the evening pale

“Midnight Rider” from The Electric Horseman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1979)

It’s hard to cover a song that’s already perfect. The Allman Brothers Band’s Southern rock masterpiece distills the outlaw spirit in its easy groove. But Nelson shares his desperado DNA with the Allmans, and his rollicking version has all the dirty bad-man blues one only accumulates after many miles on the road.

Nelson starred in The Electric Horseman with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda and wrote half the film’s soundtrack. Check out Nelson burning an unruly guitar solo on Trigger. He plays with the force of Duane Allman and Dickey Betts.

I’ve got to run to keep from hiding

I’m bound to keep on riding

And I got one more silver dollar

And I ain’t gonna let ’em catch me, no

I ain’t gonna let ’em catch the midnight rider

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Smith Center