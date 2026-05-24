Revisit a Nearly Unrecognizable Willie Nelson Performance From His Crooner Days

The early days of Willie Nelson’s career looked very different than what we’ve come to know him as today. Before he found the outlaw movement, Nelson was trying to embody the clean-cut, pop-friendly “Nashville sound” that many of his peers found success in. This sound and aesthetic didn’t serve him as well as other 60s country stars. This which eventually led him back to Texas, where he would find his niche.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you only know Nelson post-outlaw, revisit the nearly unrecognizable performance from Nelson on the Grand Ole Opry below.

[RELATED: 32 Years Ago, Willie Nelson Landed a Cross-Genre No. 1 After Discovering His Future Duet Partner by Chance on the Radio]

A Nearly Unrecognizable Performance From Willie Nelson

The prevailing image of Willie Nelson has long been that of a cowboy with two braids and a bandana. You don’t even really need to be a Nelson fan to have this image seared into your brain. But that wasn’t always the case. Nelson once sported a clean-cut look to go with sound when he was first trying in Nashville.

Nelson found success with numerous hits during his “crooner” era, including “Hello Walls,” “Crazy,” “Funny How Times Slips Away,” and “Night Life.” All of these songs are heard in his nearly unrecognizable performance from the Grand Ole Opry in 1965, below.

Nelson’s Early Hits

“I almost didn’t recognize him,” a TikTok user said while posting a clip of this throwback performance, and many echoed that sentiment in the comments. Without the trademark look he’s used for many decades, his iconography is stripped away. Of course, the talent was always there, as is evident by the many hits he performed in this medley. But the persona and tastes that made him an icon hadn’t yet developed.

Sitting on a stool in the middle of the famous Opry stage, Nelson highlighted his talent as a songwriter. Performing songs cut by Patsy Cline, Faron Young, Billy Walker, and more, this medley makes it clear that if Nelson had wanted to keep playing the Nashville game, he probably could’ve.

As Nelson fans all know, he moved back to Texas in the 70s to escape what he felt was Nashville’s rigidness. Back in a freer environment, Nelson was able to let loose and find the sound that would make him more than a songwriter with a handful of hits.

It’s fun to look back on the appearance above, knowing his career trajectory. Looking at him in this mid-60s performance, it’s almost impossible to imagine him becoming the Nelson we know today.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)