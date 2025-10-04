3 One-Hit Wonder Songs From the 1990s That Are Impossible To Cover

These one-hit wonder songs from the 1990s are so good, I think it’d be virtually impossible to cover them and produce something better than the OG tune. Though, it’s worth noting that this list is a matter of personal opinion. Personally, I don’t think covering these songs to the point that they’re better than the original is possible; they’re just that good. But if you think there are covers out there that match the original song’s quality, feel free to prove me wrong. I’d love to hear them!

“Pepper” by Butthole Surfers

Curious band name aside, this noise rock outfit scored a big hit with “Pepper” in 1996. It’s an electronic rock and psychedelic rap delight from start to finish, and I can’t imagine any band or producer matching the quality of the entirety of this song. Slipknot tried. But the combination of glittering guitar tracks, clean drumbeats, spoken-word poetry, and overall vibe is just impossible to replicate. Butthole Surfers deserved greater success, but “Pepper” was, unfortunately, their only single to make it to the Radio Songs and Mainstream Rock charts in the US.

To be honest, I forgot about the song before I started writing this list, and now I’ll be listening to it for the rest of the day.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor

This song itself is a cover, but I can’t imagine anyone transforming this Prince classic quite like Sinead O’Connor did back in the early 1990s. She turned the song into something entirely different, a lament for her mother built out of a song about a jilted lover. It’s a classic for a reason, and I can certainly see why “Nothing Compares 2 U” became a No. 1 hit across the board globally back in 1990.

“Loser” by Beck

Part of what made “Loser” by Beck such a big hit was the fact that it relied quite a bit on the singer’s unique charisma and style. I can’t imagine anyone matching it, though I’m sure many musicians have tried to cover this 1993 alternative rock tune. I could only see a cover of “Loser” being better than the original if it went in a wildly different direction style-wise.

To be honest, I’m still shocked that Beck made it to this list of one-hit wonder songs from the 1990s. However, “Loser” was indeed his only song to reach the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 10. Still, his legacy and career certainly outweigh what the charts say.

