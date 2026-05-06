3 Timeless Songs From the 1990s That Will Make You Fall in Love With Whistling Again

In many ways, the 1990s were a decade of experimentation. When it came to music, genres blended everywhere you looked. All of a sudden, rock tracks had DJs scratching and rappers rapping. Pop songs had big brass bands. But they both also had something else—whistling.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock songs from the 1990s that proved that whistling has a home in any song you could think of. Indeed, these are three timeless songs from the 1990s that make you fall in love with whistling again.

“Wind Of Change” by Scorpions from ‘Crazy World’ (1991)

Whistling opens this 1991 song by Scorpions. When something like that happens, you know you’re in for it. You know something reflective, something thoughtful is coming. Maybe it’s an acoustic track, maybe it’s a song about the end of a life. Who knows? But when the track opens with a pursed-lipped melody, you know you’re going to be in for something philosophical. And that’s just what Scorpions does on “Wind Of Change”. The band sets the table for something poetic to get in your soul.

“What I Got” by Sublime from ‘Sublime’ (1996)

Sublime was one of those 1990s bands that liked to experiment. In one minute, they were playing reggae. In another, it was punk rock with a DJ scratching. And in another, lead vocalist Bradley Nowell was whistling over an acoustic—just as he does in this tune at the 45-second mark. The sonic diversity the Long Beach, California-born group brought to the world was one of the biggest reasons its fans fell in love. You never knew what was coming next.

“The Whistle Song” by Frankie Knuckles from ‘Beyond The Mix’ (1991)

Known by his fans as The Godfather of House Music, the New York City-born songwriter and performer Frankie Knuckles released “The Whistle Song” in 1991 on his debut LP, Beyond The Mix. If you want to feel good, if you want to dance, if you want to bask in the glow of non-stop whistling, then this is the track for you. Lose yourself in the music. In the blending of sounds. In the whistling. No hard work required.

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