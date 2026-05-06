3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s With Choruses That Get Stuck in Your Head for Days

Let’s face it. The 2000s got a little batty. Those who were there know it and can testify to the madness. Everyone was a little shell-shocked from world events, and the music felt somewhat dazed as a result. It’s just the way things were.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that showcase this wonky vibe, but that also somehow stick in your noggin for longer than expected. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s with choruses that stick in your head for days.

“Who Let The Dogs Out?” by Baha Men from ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ (2000)

Has anyone figured out who it was? Who had the keys, who left the doors unlocked? Who was in charge of all those creatures that eventually got out? Well, we may never know. It’s like how many licks it takes to get to the center of a lollipop. But despite that, the Baha Men keep asking the question, and people keep singing (and dancing) along to their queries. It’s gotten to the point where you can’t see a dog on the street and not hear the song play in your mind.

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley from ‘St. Elsewhere’ (2006)

It’s a fact of life that each and every person wonders whether or not he or she is nuts from time to time. Maybe not every day, but once in a while, you question it. Am I the crazy one? And perhaps more than any other decade, people were having this thought in the 2000s. Life was topsy-turvy. We were all wondering—am I bonkers? And Gnarls Barkley gave voice to that thought with this catchy, existential single. People in shopping mall jewelry stores were singing the chorus—it was just normal back then.

“Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys from ‘Los Lonely Boys’ (2003)

This song is transportive, so it’s no wonder its chorus is as sticky as glue. But Los Lonely Boys pull off a fine trick here. They don’t write a traditional chorus that comes between the verses. Instead, they put their refrain in between each line. We’re wondering how far heaven can be, when in fact we’re reminded of it over and over. How far is it? Well, it’s right here, in front of us. This slick lyrical trick from the band sticks with you—and happily so.

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