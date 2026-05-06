Kacey Musgraves Calls Country “Home” While Pushing the Genre Forward With ‘Middle of Nowhere’

The dry spell is over for Kacey Musgraves thanks to her newest album, Middle of Nowhere. Released on May 1, the album included collaborations with Willie Nelson, Billy Strings, and even Miranda Lambert. But it was her lead single, “Dry Spell”, that really caught the attention of fans and suitors. Already preparing to hit the road with the Middle of Nowhere tour, Musgraves recently discussed staying true to herself and what her future in country music looked like.

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Those borders that once separated genres are no more. With Beyoncé, Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, and Machine Gun Kelly dipping their toes in country, the sound has evolved alongside the industry. But even with Musgraves drawing influences from pop music, she promised, “I’m always trying to find ways to pull the traditional country in because that’s where my heart is. That’s what I grew up with. It’s familiar to me. It feels like home.”

While Musgraves encouraged singers to explore different genres, she was completely happy with her place in country music. “I love country music with my whole heart. I have never been like, ‘I’m leaving country,’ whatever it’s just I adore that I have the creative freedom since day one. I’ve had the freedom to kind of explore the borders and pull people into country, not leave country.”

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Kacey Musgraves Trusted Her Heart With Country Music Career

Seeing country music as more than a genre, Musgraves believed it was a way of life. A living, breathing culture rooted in tradition, storytelling, and honesty. And she considered herself a beacon for others. “To me, I see it as I am bringing others to my center. That’s my center. I couldn’t leave it even if I wanted to. I mean, it is baked in, but I am more like multifaceted than just that.”

Although country music offered her freedom – it didn’t come without a price. Musgraves quickly learned about the business side of the industry and how a group of suits would try to change a singer into a product.

But thankfully, Musgraves wasn’t for sale. “I went in with a lot of fear that the business or the industry would really try and like change that. So, I think just having the balls early on to go okay, it’s fine if you’re not into this, the label, whoever you know, but this is where my heart is, and this is what I want to do.”

That refusal to change for anyone has become part of Musgraves’ identity. She’s not chasing trends or accolades – she’s creating a sound that feels honest. And Middle of Nowhere proves that there is always a place for authenticity.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)