4 Massive Pop and Rock Hits From American Bands That Took Over Airwaves in 1967

British bands dominated the pop and rock music scene for much of the first half of the 1960s. American bands were playing catch-up for much of that time. But as the decade progressed, American rock bands were going toe-to-toe with their British counterparts. The 1967 pop charts featured several massive hits from American bands. Here are four that we just can’t forget.

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“The Letter” by The Box Tops

The Box Tops formed in Memphis not long before their first hit single was sweeping the airwaves. Considering their point of origin, it’s not too surprising that there was a clear soul music influence sweeping through their sound. It helped that lead singer Alex Chilton could deliver that kind of vibe on vocals, even at the tender age of 16. That’s how old he was when “The Letter” was released as the band’s debut offering. Wayne Carson wrote the song, and the legendary Dan Penn produced it. Joe Cocker later did a maximalist cover of the song that did well. But it’s hard to argue against the original, sung by Chilton with a cool that belied his age.

“Light My Fire” by The Doors

Because it became such a runaway hit and introduced the band to the mainstream, many people assume that “Light My Fire” was The Doors’ debut single. In actuality, they went with the much leaner and meaner “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”. While now considered a classic, that song flopped originally. “Light My Fire” carved out its own niche with Ray Manzarek’s sprawling church organ, taking listeners on a psychedelic journey. Even though the entire band received credit for it, guitarist Robby Krieger mostly wrote it. Jim Morrison, at times, seems to be toying with the lyrics. But that only sets up the contrast for when he starts to bellow late in the game.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

All it takes is a single song to help a band up from the turf. The Turtles weren’t really on anyone’s radar when they recorded “Happy Together”. Their previous several singles before the song had gone nowhere with a bullet. Luckily, they took a shot at “Happy Together” after several other artists had passed on the track written by Alan Gordon and Garry Bonner. The song proved a great showcase for the band’s impressive vocal blend, which was one of their greatest strengths. Howard Kaylan’s lead vocal slips in and out of a cacophony of multi-tracked Turtles throughout the song. It turned out to be the band’s first and only No. 1 single.

“Groovin’” by The Young Rascals

Like so many other bands, The Young Rascals (they’d later become just The Rascals) found their footing via a cover song. Their unstoppable version of “Good Lovin’” put them at the top of the charts in 1966. But having songwriting at your disposal is a better path to career longevity. These guys possessed that quality, as Felix Cavaliere and Eddie Brigati wrote “Groovin’” for the 1966 album of the same name. They tried several other songs from that LP as singles before releasing this one. Perhaps they worried that the song, which was a departure from their usual frenetic sound, might not hit home. They need not have worried, as “Groovin’” became their second No. 1.

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