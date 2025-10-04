90s Country Legend Steps in for Dolly Parton in Las Vegas Amid Health Battle

Starting out in a two-bedroom log cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River, Dolly Parton built her empire brick by brick. More than six decades later, the “Jolene” singer needs no introduction, solidifying her status as a successful singer-songwriter, actress, business owner, and philanthropist. Her productivity didn’t slow when she lost Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, in March 2025. The 11-time Grammy Award winner even planned a December residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, ongoing health issues recently forced the 79-year-old legend to postpone those shows until 2026. Luckily, another country music legend will step up to take her place.

Tim McGraw Announces Four-Show Run in Vegas

As Dolly Parton takes time to rest and recuperate before hitting the stage again, Tim McGraw will entertain fans in her stead. On Friday, Oct. 3, the “Don’t Take the Girl” crooner, 58, announced a four-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Dec. 4-13.

Dolly Parton Fans Can Catch Her Next Year in Vegas

Tim McGraw: Live in Vegas will take place on December 4, 6, 12, and 13, during the National Finals Rodeo. Several of those dates were originally scheduled for Dolly: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum. However, the former Entertainer of the Year announced last week that health issues had forced her to put those shows on the backburner until next year.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” Dolly wrote.

With her trademark wit, she continued, “As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Growing serious momentarily, she added, “I am not able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Dolly’s limited Vegas residency will now take place Sept. 17-26, 2026. And for those of you concerned that this may mean the end of the road for our “Queen of Country,” she had some reassuring words.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” Dolly wrote. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

