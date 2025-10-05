3 One-Hit Wonders From 1959 We’re Sure You’ve Never Heard Of

When one decade is ending and another is beginning, strange things can happen. And when it comes to artists, you can see them either trying to cling to the past or trying to open new doors to the unseen and unheard of future. It’s a tricky balance going between what you know and what’s unknown, but sometimes you can hear it in the songs. That’s what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three one-hit wonders from 1959 to see what parts of them were looking ahead and which were looking back. They were ahead of their time, and they were just holding on. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1959 we’re sure you’ve never heard of. But they are also songs you may fall in love with now, thanks to their sonic perspectives.

“I Got A Wife” by The Mark IV (Single, 1959)

This track, which peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, is one of those novelty songs from the mid-20th century that were meant to be enjoyed but not taken too seriously. Songs like “The Purple People Eater” and “Surfin’ Bird”—these tracks made you laugh while they entertained. And so, The Mark IV’s tune about loving their wife but needing some space is yet another in the lineage of goofy hit singles.

“I’ve Come Of Age” by Billy Storm (Single, 1959)

This offering, which hit No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, is much more earnest than the tune above. It opens with big, swelling strings that sound like they could be part of a Disney movie soundtrack. But then in comes Billy Storm’s voice, singing over a marching beat. Storm sings that she is now an adult. She’s come of age. The world is changed now, the birds’ songs sound different. It’s a new life. She’s on a march toward the next phase of adulthood. (And she’s being pretty open about it!)

“Midnight Stroll” by The Revels (Single, 1959)

This classic song hit No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, taking us from a march to a stroll. The church bells are ringing twelve. It’s late. Work just ended, another hard day. But then the sweet voices of The Revels come in, harmonizing like angels. We think this might be your new favorite song—they just don’t make them like this anymore. You might have to take this tune on your next late-night walk through the howling midnights.

