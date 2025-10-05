4 Country Artists From the 1970s Who Were Way Ahead of Their Time

Times were much different in the 1970s. The decade saw some artists have a big impact, while others were not able to see their impact until much later. Either way, we found four country artists from the 1970s who were way ahead of their time.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was way ahead of her time in country music in the 1970s. Parton, whose debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, was released in 1967, earned the role of a lifetime when she was invited to join Porter Wagoner on his popular TV show, The Porter Wagoner Show. Parton joined the show in 1967, just as her career was beginning.

But by 1974, Parton was having big success, with hits like “Coat Of Many Colors”, “My Tennessee Mountain Home”, and more. Parton made the bold move to leave the show, despite Wagoner’s protests. At the time, the decision seemed risky at best, and perhaps even foolish. But Parton stood her ground, proving that women could stand on their own two feet. She also wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Wagoner.

Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn was definitely ahead of her time, especially when it came to the music she was making. At a time when women still made less than men, and wives were viewed more as a helpmate to their husbands than an equal, Lynn planted a flag firmly in the ground about who she was, and wasn’t.

Scandalous for the 1970s, Lynn released songs like “Rated X”, “The Pill”, “Fist City”, and more. Nowadays, those songs wouldn’t even raise an eyebrow. But 50 years ago, Lynn lost airplay for songs that seemed sinful and inappropriate.

“It’s always been about truth,” Lynn tells Parade. “And if that means radio wants to ban it, well, that’s their problem. Most of my records they banned became No. 1 anyway.”

Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell was far less concerned with genre lines and far more concerned with releasing good music. Campbell built a lengthy career by releasing songs, starting in the mid-60s, that were playable on both country and rock radio.

The more people wanted to pigeonhole Campbell, the more he was determined to make music his own way. By 1975, Campbell made his point with “Rhinestone Cowboy”. The song, written by Larry Weiss, became a No. 1 single at both pop and country radio. For Campbell, there was no turning back after the success of that song. For the remainder of his career, Campbell toed the line between genres better than almost anyone.

Reba McEntire

Few artists worked as hard as Reba McEntire, with very little to show for it, at least at first. McEntire released seven solo singles in the 1970s before she had a Top 20 hit. Her “Sweet Dreams” single, out in 1979, became her first Top 20 single.

Not until 1982, six years after her debut single came out, did McEntire get a No. 1 hit. The song, “Can’t Even Get The Blues”, kicked off a career that is still going strong, more than 40 years later. It wasn’t that McEntire wasn’t talented enough. She just came out a little before her time, as her decades of success now prove.

Photo byJohn Seakwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Image