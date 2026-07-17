3 One-Hit Wonders From 1970 That 70s Kids Will Never Forget

When you’re young, music matters in a very special, specific way. Songs and bands become a major part of your life. You start to identify with artists and their work—so much so that as you get older, you still never forget them.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that have remained unforgettable for so many. These are three songs that live on in the minds of millions. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1970 that 70s kids will never forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Layla” by Derek And The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

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When a song offers such raw, pounding emotion as this one, it’s hard to forget. “Layla” was released by Derek And The Dominos in 1970 on the band’s LP, Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs. Since then, it has stood up against the test of time. You can’t walk into a neighborhood bar without hearing the tune play on the stereo at least once over the course of an hour. Guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the most significant rock figures of the 1970s (and beyond), and he showed why on this pulsating, electrified song of heartbreak.

“One Toke Over The Line” by Brewer & Shipley from ‘Tarkio’ (1970)

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Songs are often subversive. Artists take a glance at the landscape around them and poke holes in it. They know there is an audience waiting for them if they can capture the mood of the moment and put it in a three-minute tune. In many ways, that’s just what Brewer & Shipley did on their 1970 track, “One Toke Over The Line”. Today, certain munchie-inducing substances are more accepted. They’re even legal in some states. But back in 1970, that wasn’t the case. Yet, Brewer & Shipley released their vivid, dreamlike offering anyway. And that’s why they remain unforgettable today.

“Timothy” by The Buoys from ‘The Buoys’ (1970)

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Some songs are unforgettable because of their melodies or rhythms. Or maybe the lead singer hit such a note, the song never leaves your brain. But other songs are memorable for what they highlight and discuss. “Timothy” by The Buoys definitely falls in the latter category. The gory, gruesome song is not what you’d expect. It shocks as it raises your eyebrows. For that reason alone, it is a 1970 track that will stay with you forever, no matter when you first heard it.

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