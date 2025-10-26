3 One-Hit Wonders From 1973 That Will Never Lose Their Spark

Even if you think you’ve heard every song from the 1970s, a few solitary hits may have slipped past your radar. Though, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the following one-hit wonders from 1973 at least once. They certainly wouldn’t leave your memory after just one listen. And, personally, I think these jams have stood the test of time quite beautifully. Let’s dive in!

“Smokin’ In The Boys Room” by Brownsville Station

Depending on your age, you might know this song by either Mötley Crüe’s 1985 glam metal cover or the original Brownsville Station boogie rock classic. In this case, I have to say, you really can’t beat the original. “Smokin’ In The Boys Room” by Brownsville Station dropped in October 1973 and became a fast hit on the charts, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Top 10 in Canada, France, and Australia.

Sadly for Brownsville Station, following up on a big hit isn’t always easy. While they would make it to the Top 40 once more with “Kings Of The Party” in 1974, they would never enjoy a Top 30 hit on the Hot 100 again.

“Wildflower” by Skylark

How about some soft rock, blue-eyed soul goodness? “Wildflower” is a sweet little song from 1973, performed by the Canadian outfit Skylark. The tune made it to No. 9 on the Hot 100 and topped the Canadian charts as well.

Unfortunately, Skylark was not meant to be for much longer. They broke up the same year that “Wildflower” dropped, and their other two 1973 singles didn’t chart nearly as well as that song did. They never made it to the Hot 100 again.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel

No matter your age or where you’re from, you’ve definitely heard this entry on our list of one-hit wonders from 1973 at least a few times. The melody and lyrics are so distinct and addictive, I’m really not shocked that this pop-rock jam made it to No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 8 on the UK Singles chart.

Stealers Wheel, like many one-hit wonders of their era, would only exist for a handful of years. They eventually broke up in 1975, after their follow-up singles failed to crack the Top 20 of the Hot 100. By the time 1975 rolled around, their last few singles didn’t chart at all. What a bummer!

Photo by Alan Messer/Shutterstock