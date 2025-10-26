What Does the Winner of ‘The Road’ Get? Grand Prize Details for Blake Shelton and Keith Urban’s New Singing Competition Show

After swearing he’d never return to reality TV, beloved The Voice coach Blake Shelton is back with… a brand-new reality TV show. With the “Boys Round Here” hitmaker and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan as executive producers, CBS’ The Road sees 12 emerging artists hit the road with country music superstar Keith Urban. They will open for the “Days Go By” singer at various music venues across the country, with the audiences weighing in on their performance after every show.

Considering the audience’s feedback, Shelton and Urban will decide which artist to send home each week. But what, exactly, are they competing for, other than invaluable exposure? Let’s take a look at the prize waiting for the first-ever winner of The Road.

‘The Road’ Winner Gets a Cash Prize, Recording Contract

With 23-year-old Blaine Bailey’s journey coming to an end during last week’s series premiere of The Road, 11 hopefuls still remain to battle it out each week. Whomever is left standing at the end will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Country Road Records, a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

However, that isn’t all. The Road’s first champion will also score a performance slot on the Mane Stage at the much-heralded Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2026. Additionally, Red Bull will supply an exclusive prize pack, which includes the opportunity to perform at Red Bull Jukebox.

Does the Runner-Up Win Anything?

Another way The Road differs from predecessors like American Idol and The Voice? The first and second runners-up won’t walk away empty handed. Those lucky artists will “receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments, and cutting-edge equipment designed to empower artists and give wings to their ideas,” according to a press release.

Country singer Gretchen Wilson, best known for her chart-topping, hell-raising 2004 hit “Redneck Woman,” is also on hand as the contestants’ tour manager. Joining Keith Urban and Blake Shelton, the trio make for “the perfect mix,” Wilson told TV Insider.

“I don’t think you can find three people that are more different than the three of us are, but we all three brought something very uniquely our own to the table that I think was really valuable to each one of these musicians,” said the “All Jacked Up” singer, 52.

Tune into CBS’ The Road Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern.

(Photo by Connie Chornuk/CBS via Getty Images)