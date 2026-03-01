3 One-Hit Wonders From 1979 That Explain the End of a Glorious Decade

When the 1970s finished, no one knew exactly what the next decade would look like. But the 1980s were quite a different experience than the era prior. Perhaps more than any other change, the difference between the 1970s and 1980s is marked. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three songs that showcase the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the next decade. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1979 that explain the end of a decade.

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles from ‘The Age Of Plastic’ (1979)

Is there any song more about the end of a cultural era and the beginning of another? The answer has to be a resounding no. No track was more prescient about the changing times than “Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles from their 1979 LP, The Age Of Plastic. Today, if The Buggles were making music, they would probably write about how TikTok killed the Facebook star, or something. Either way, they nailed it with this one. When the 1970s ended, music videos and MTV were the new rage. And that would remain true for several decades.

“Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward from ‘Songs Of Love’ (1979)

The 1970s were famous for disco. And while that shifted once the 1980s hit, it’s important to remember how important disco was for a certain time. It’s essential to ring that bell one more time, if you will. Thank you for reminding us, Anita Ward! So, let’s give disco one more dance as we fight against the dying of the light.

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

This rock track is less about the end of the 1970s and more about the birth of the 1980s. The Knack was ahead of its time with their sound. Listening to “My Sharona”, you don’t think about Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd as much as you do the bands from the 1980s that hit the charts. So, while the songs above sounded like the end of the 1970s, this one did too, as it opened a door into the following era.

