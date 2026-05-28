3 One-Hit Wonders From 1982 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

A good melody is like a wish. It’s a sonic phrase spoken into existence on the hope that it may find another’s ear and transmit something important. When an artist creates a new melody, the hope is that it can bring some new hope to life. Here below, we wanted to highlight three melodies from back in the day that succeeded in their aim. These are three songs that made their wish, and it came true. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1982 with melodies that still echo decades later.

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“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

The 1980s had a specific sound, and by 1982, it was really rounding into shape. For evidence, just check out “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from the band’s self-titled 1982 LP. The track is catchy, interesting, and strange, and boasts that signature 1980s synth sound that has since made the decade so infamous. We all know what it feels like to want to run away. This offering put a melody to it. And it’s one that has lasted through the years.

“Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy from ‘Cheers’ (1982)

When a song is paired with a popular television show, it’s a match made in pop culture heaven. Over the years, they can help each other stay alive in the collective consciousness. Indeed, that’s what happened for the 1980s TV show, Cheers, and its opening theme. Every episode of the popular bar-set series kicked off with the easy-listening track from Gary Portnoy, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name”. Just reading the title allows you to hear the tune as it unspools in your mind. You can envision the actors all sitting around the bar, shooting the proverbial breeze.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English from ‘After The Snow’ (1982)

Modern English helped to make the 1980s the 1980s. The band was another that benefited from the decade’s strange and catchy synths. But the group made it all work for them, one melodic note at a time. Combining the sounds with a beat that made you want to dance, Modern English sang about love—about melting into it. And never before had the idea sounded so sweet.

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