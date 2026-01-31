3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1950s That Were Big at Sock Hops

A sock hop was a popular event in the 1950s. At sock hops, teenagers would gather to dance to the music of the day. But these considerate teens wouldn’t want to scuff up the dance floor that they enjoyed so much, so they would take off their shoes and boogie in their stocking feet.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three one-hit wonders from the 1950s that were perfect for these occasions—three tracks that even get us to dance today. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s that were big at sock hops.

“At The Hop” by Nick Todd (Single, 1957)

While the original version of “At The Hop” was released by Danny & The Juniors (their rendition hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100), it was Nick Todd who also scored a big hit with the tune. Todd’s rendition hit No. 21 on the Hot 100, and it was his only track to ever make the top-40. But more to the point, the track was simply made for sock hops. Indeed, it highlights a scene at a dance—explaining that with a record playing, the feet just start flying. As it should be!

“Sh-Boom” by The Chords (Single, 1954)

This song, which hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1954, was a popular song at sock hops. It was a mid-tempo track that put a smile on your face. You could take your favorite dance partner to the floor and spin around, shake your feet, and move your body to the music. But it wasn’t an emotional slow number. And it wasn’t a speedster. It was simply a fun, great tune to shake your groove thang to with your fellow teens!

“Earth Angel” by The Penguins (Single, 1954)

When Michael J. Fox’s character traveled back in time in the movie Back To The Future and found himself on stage performing to teenagers in the 1950s, “Earth Angel” was one of the tunes he used to entertain the kids. Somehow Fox’s Marty McFly knew just what the kids would want to hear back then in the early 1950s. Indeed, “Earth Angel” is a terrific song for sock hops—a slower number, it’s made for those moments when you want to be close to someone, cheek-to-cheek.

