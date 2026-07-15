3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1950s You Can Work Out To

Some songs take you away on a gentle ride. They are like feathers on the breeze, meandering through the world softly and sweetly. Other tracks, though, put you in the action and get you worked up. They can even get you to break a sweat.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that are fit to exercise to. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s you can work out to.

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“Tequila” by The Champs from ‘Go, Champs, Go!’ (1958)

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Perhaps surprisingly, this instrumental song is terrific to get your bones moving. Fans of Pee-wee Herman remember the comedy star dancing to it often in the 1980s. But his example just proves how energizing this track can be. It pushes you to dance, to sweat, to stretch your limbs and shake. There is just something about that acoustic guitar that propels us to strut our stuff. So, when you get a moment in the gym alone, blast this song and let it push you forward.

“Short Shorts” by The Royal Teens (Single, 1958)

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When you work out, you need motivation. You need to be able to envision a better you. That’s where short shorts come into play. Whether you want to be someone who can walk down the street looking confident in your short shorts or whether you want to be someone who can garner the attention of someone doing just that, a little extra time in the gym can always help. Not only that, but this song by The Royal Teens has a fast, fun beat that will help your body to get going.

“Susie Q” by Dale Hawkins (Single, 1957)

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When you’re in the gym, sometimes you want to lose yourself. You want your body to get exercise, but you want your brain to turn off. Well, this song from Dale Hawkins can help you get lost. The blues-rock of it all—it’s intoxicating. Put this one in your headphones and let yourself get deep into the rhythms and melodies, the characters and lyrics. It’s two minutes and twenty-five seconds of total 1950s rock bliss.

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