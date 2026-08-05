3 James Brown Songs That Are Still Universally Known Today (Although They Weren’t All Big Hits)

Almost everyone can sing several songs by James Brown by heart. But not all of his songs were big hits on the radio. These are three of Brown’s songs that remain universally known today, although they didn’t all do well on the charts when they were released.

“It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

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“It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” is the title track of a compilation album Brown released in 1966. The song was written by Brown and Betty Jean Newsome. “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” may seem to be a bit chauvinistic. However, it really celebrates the importance of a woman and her influence.

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“It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” says, “You see, man made the cars / To take us over the road / Man made the train / To carry the heavy load / Man made the electrolight / To take us out of the dark / Man made the boat for the water / Like Noah made the ark / This is a man’s, man’s, man’s world / But it would be nothing, nothing / Without a woman or a girl.”

Both Etta James and Cher are among the artists who recorded their own version of this song.

“The Payback”

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Out in 1974, “The Payback” is the title track of a record Brown also released that year. Written by Brown, along with Fred Wesley and John Starks, “The Payback” is a song about seeking revenge amid infidelity.

“The Payback” says, “You get down with my girlfriend, that ain’t right / You hollering and cussing, you want to fight / Payback is a thing you gotta see / Hell, brother, do any damn thing to me / You sold me out for chicken change / You told me that they, they had it all arranged / You had me down, and that’s a fact / And now you punk, you gotta get ready / For the big payback / That’s where I land, on the big payback.”

“Try Me”

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“Try Me” is a well-known song by Brown, which did not reach the Top 30 on the charts. Written solely by Brown, “Try Me” is the only single from his compilation album, James Brown Plays James Brown – Today & Yesterday. It was released as James Brown & The Famous Flames.

The simple but eloquent song says, “Try me / Try me / Darlin’ tell me I need you / Try me / Try me / And your love will always be true / Oh I need you / Hold me / Hold me / I want you right here by my side / Hold me / Hold me / And your love we won’t hide / Oh I need you.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns